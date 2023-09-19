Businessman accused in seven cheque fraud cases arrested

Crime

TBS Report
19 September, 2023, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 08:09 pm

Businessman accused in seven cheque fraud cases arrested

The arrestee, Mahmudul Hasan, 56, had taken a loan from Pubali Bank Agrabad branch using the name of a business organisation and went into hiding in Comilla without paying the money on time

Mahmudul Hasan, accused in seven cheque fraud cases, pictured after being arrested on 19 September 2023. Photo: Courtesy
Mahmudul Hasan, accused in seven cheque fraud cases, pictured after being arrested on 19 September 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Police arrested a businessman from Chattogram, who has been accused in seven cases of cheque fraud cases, from Varella area of Burichong police station in Comilla district on Tuesday (September 19) morning.

The arrestee, Mahmudul Hasan, 56, had taken a loan from Pubali Bank Agrabad branch using the name of a business organisation and went into hiding in Comilla without paying the money on time, said Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge (OC) of Panchlaish Police Station.

"He has seven cheque fraud cases filed against him. Among them, the court sentenced him to two years and six months imprisonment in three cases. The remaining four cases are pending in court," said the OC.

"The court sent him to jail when he was produced before the court," he added.

