Businesses fined Tk3.23 lakh for rice stockpiling

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 09:20 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) on Friday fined a total of Tk3.23 lakh to several businesses for stockpiling rice after conducting drives across the country.

In the Dhaka division including the metropolitan area,  a number of traders were fined Tk74,000 in total for not having food grain licenses and sales invoices.

Four institutions were fined Tk63,000 in Chattogram divisions for stockpiling rice, using plastic bags and not having food grain licenses.

In Rajshahi division, 20 rice millers and traders were fined and charged a total of Tk1.50 lakh for stockpiling, and renewation of licenses. 

A total of Tk36,000 were fined to businessmen in Rangpur division for hoarding rice, not having food grain licenses and not displaying sales invoices.

