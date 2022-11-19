Buet students demand proper investigation into Fardin murder

Students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) on Saturday (19 November) formed a human chain on the campus to demand a proper investigation into the murder of Fardin Noor Parash.

They made the call as the law enforcers are yet to identify the real killers after two weeks of his death.

Participating in the programme, Fardin's classmate Sadman said, "He was our class representative. We could know if he had any enemy. But there was nothing like that."

The Buet students assured that they will remain with Fardin's family until a fair investigation into the murder and the prosecution of the real killers are ensured.

Police recovered Fardin's body from the Shitalakhkhya River, behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj, on 7 November, three days after he went missing.

On 8 November, Sheikh Farhad, a physician at Narayanganj General Hospital where the autopsy was done, said there were several injury marks on Fardin's head and body.

The Detective Branch has been investigating the case since then but is yet to solve the murder mystery.