BUET students demand fair probe in Fardin’s murder

Crime

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

BUET students demand fair probe in Fardin’s murder

TBS Report
19 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2022, 10:11 pm
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

The law enforcers are yet to identify the killers of Fardin Noor Parash, a civil engineering student at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), or determine the motive of the murder, two weeks after recovering his body from the Shitalakkhya river. 

Classmates of Fardin and general students of Buet formed a human chain on Saturday organised in front of the university's Shaheed Minar demanding a fair probe, identification of the murderers of Fardin and the maximum punishment of the perpetrators. 

Shadman, a classmate of Fardin, said "Both DB and RAB update us about the progress. We know the investigation is still on. We have confidence in our law enforcement agencies".    

"He was our class representative and had a responsibility. We could have talked about his enemies if there were any. But he had no such enemy as we know," he said.  

Fardin, a third-year student in Buet's civil engineering department, went missing on 4 November. His body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya river on 7 November. His murder has created widespread criticism over the contradictory statements by the two law enforcement agencies– DB and RAB. DB is investigating the case while RAB is conducting a shadow inquiry. 

Meanwhile, Shaheen Miah alias City Shaheen, a drug dealer and a prime suspect in the murder was allegedly shot dead on Thursday (10 November) by drug traffickers during a drive of RAB at Narayanganj's Chonpara.  

Students at the Saturday's demonstration expressed their doubt over the suspicious death of Fardin, saying his last location was found at such a place which is quite unusual. As an exam was scheduled for the next day, Fardin was not supposed to be there at that hour.

They also said they were unsure of the person in the CCTV footage.

Mashiat Zahin said, a demonstrator said that Fardin had no connection with any terror bodies. Besides, he did not have any affairs with anyone, which were spread by some media.

Bangladesh / Top News

BUET / Buet student Fardin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Gorur Ghash: Fashion with comedy and utility

12h | Mode
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

The Elon Musk of climate plans gets a test drive

10h | Panorama
Wryneck sunning on electric cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Migratory Wryneck: ‘Must wander on through hopes and fears’ 

8h | Panorama
Many retail buyers, mostly youngsters, also flock to the wholesale hub to find a quality product. Photo: Noor A Alam

Gulistan’s jersey hub abuzz as world cup fever runs high 

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

Jersey sales soar as World Cup fever grips Bangladesh

38m | Videos
Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

Qatar World Cup generate $4B revenue opportunity

38m | Videos
No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

No election without caretaker govt: Fakhrul at Sylhet rally

2h | Videos
A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

A growing rural healthcare sector that fails in quality

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

3
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday