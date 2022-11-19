BUET students demand fair probe in Fardin’s murder

The law enforcers are yet to identify the killers of Fardin Noor Parash, a civil engineering student at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet), or determine the motive of the murder, two weeks after recovering his body from the Shitalakkhya river.

Classmates of Fardin and general students of Buet formed a human chain on Saturday organised in front of the university's Shaheed Minar demanding a fair probe, identification of the murderers of Fardin and the maximum punishment of the perpetrators.

Shadman, a classmate of Fardin, said "Both DB and RAB update us about the progress. We know the investigation is still on. We have confidence in our law enforcement agencies".

"He was our class representative and had a responsibility. We could have talked about his enemies if there were any. But he had no such enemy as we know," he said.

Fardin, a third-year student in Buet's civil engineering department, went missing on 4 November. His body was recovered from the Shitalakkhya river on 7 November. His murder has created widespread criticism over the contradictory statements by the two law enforcement agencies– DB and RAB. DB is investigating the case while RAB is conducting a shadow inquiry.

Meanwhile, Shaheen Miah alias City Shaheen, a drug dealer and a prime suspect in the murder was allegedly shot dead on Thursday (10 November) by drug traffickers during a drive of RAB at Narayanganj's Chonpara.

Students at the Saturday's demonstration expressed their doubt over the suspicious death of Fardin, saying his last location was found at such a place which is quite unusual. As an exam was scheduled for the next day, Fardin was not supposed to be there at that hour.

They also said they were unsure of the person in the CCTV footage.

Mashiat Zahin said, a demonstrator said that Fardin had no connection with any terror bodies. Besides, he did not have any affairs with anyone, which were spread by some media.