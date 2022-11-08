Buet student, found dead in River Shitalakshya, might have been killed: Doctor

Crime

TBS Report 
08 November, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 01:33 pm

Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected
Fardin Noor Parash. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) student Fardin Noor Parash might have been killed, says doctor.

The body of 24-year-old Parash, son of Kazi Nuruddin Rana of Qutubpur area of Narayanganj's Fatullah, was fished out of River Shitalakshya on Monday – three days after he went missing.

Police had sent his body to the Narayanganj General Hospital for an autopsy later in the day.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Sheikh Farhad Hossain, the hospital's RMO and the doctor who conducted the autopsy, said, "We have found injury marks on the head and body of the deceased. We are done with the autopsy.

"We, following primary findings, are suspecting that the victim was murdered."

When contacted, Kazi Nuruddin Rana said, "We are suspecting that Fardin was killed out of jealousy."

"His first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Buet this noon. His second namaz-e-janaza will be held at the Shamsul Hoque Khan School and College premises. He will be buried later in the day," the father added.

Parash was a third-year student in the civil engineering department of Buet. On 4 November, he left home and did not return. He was also incommunicado.

Later, his father filed a general diary at Rampura police station in this regard. Monday afternoon, the body was seen floating on the river just behind a cotton mill at Siddhirganj.

On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

Bangladesh / Top News

BUET student / murder / Narayanganj / River Shitalakshya

