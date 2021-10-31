BTRC seizes 317 walkie-talkie sets, accessories worth Tk50 lakh

TBS report
31 October, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 05:45 pm

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has seized 317 illegal walkie-talkie sets and other accessories worth Tk50 lakh during drives in different areas of the capital.

The telecom regulator also arrested five persons on allegations of their involvement in buying and selling these unlicensed accessories.

A BTRC team along with the members of Rapid Action Battalion-10 (Rab) conducted drives in Sayedabad, Monipuripara, Rajarbag and Shewrapara areas on Saturday and Sunday as part of the countrywide drive to prevent illegal buying, selling and storing unauthorised radio accessories.

The arrestees were held for violating sections 55 (7) and 57(3) of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act. According to the law, legal actions will be taken against any person for providing telecom service without taking any license or necessary permission from BTRC.

According to BTRC guidelines, if any person or company wants to import any radio-frequency equipment, they need to obtain NOC from the telecom regulator.

The BTRC also banned black color walkie-talkie for mass use as miscreants are committing crimes in the name of law enforcing agencies using the black walkie-talkie to deceive people.

