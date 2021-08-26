BSF handed over Indian boy who was kidnapped by a group of suspected drug peddlers

A 13-year-old boy, who was kidnapped allegedly by a group of suspected Bangladeshi drug peddlers, returned to their home in Sonamura subdivision of Tripura's Sepahijala district on Wednesday.

The Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) handed him over to the Border Security Force (BSF), when officers of the two forces met at a Flag Meeting in the afternoon. BSF thanked the BGB for their efforts to rescue the boy. The boy looked tired but is in sound health, Reports The Hindu.

Faisal Ahmed, an eighth grader, was kidnapped by a group of suspected drug peddlers on July 31. Police earlier reported that the criminals stormed the house of Abdul Kalam at Nazurpora village on the border with Bangladesh and kidnapped his son.

Later, he was subsequently taken to Bangladesh.

The BSF had earlier held the first round of Flag Meeting with the BGB to lodge a protest over the incident and request early rescue of the boy.