A BRTC bus was set on fire in Abdullahpur area of Uttara in the capital on Saturday.

Three seats of the bus were burnt in the blaze, Jyotirmoy Saha, assistant commissioner of Uttara zone of DMP, told The Business Standard.

Miscreants torched the upper deck of the bus. However, no one was injured in the incident, said Jyotirmoy Saha.

CCTV footage from adjacent area is being reviewed to identify the miscreants, he added.