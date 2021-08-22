Brothers Enu, Rupon amassed Tk26cr, 121 flats with casino racket

Two brothers, Enamul Haque Enu and Rupon Bhuiyan, amassed Tk26 crore and 121 flats in the last five years, running an illegal casino business at Wanderers Club in the capital's Motijheel, says the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The CID's money laundering case investigation against the brothers revealed that they got into the illegal casino racket through a person named Shanti and a Nepali citizen named Harry.

CID Inspector Mehedi Maksud, investigating officer in the case, submitted the case charge sheet to a Dhaka court on 8 August.

The case was filed with Bangshal Police Station on 31 August last year.

Investigation officials said the brothers gave Wanderers Club Secretary, Joygopal, Tk50,000 daily for running the casino business.

Humayun Kabir, special superintendent of police with the CID's financial crime unit, said evidence found during the lengthy probe was presented in the charge sheet.

Court sources said Tk26.55 crore was seized from Enu and Rupon who engaged in business and politics together.

They had over 50 people, including their three brothers Rashidul, Shahidul, and Shiplu, to run the casino business.

Investigation sources said Saiful Islam, employed by Joygopal, would collect cash daily from Enu and Rupon to operate the casino business.

In his absence, Nabir Hossain Shikder, and Wanderers Club employee, Tuhin Munshi, would collect the cash.

Saiful, Nabir, and Tuhin were paid a daily salary of Tk400 by Enu and Rupon.

The brothers also hired some Nepali nationals who set up the casino equipment.

Mubarak was one of those hired to run the business and was secretary of the casino board.

He was paid a daily salary of Tk1,500, and his assistant Ali, was paid a daily salary of Tk800.

Bulu would operate a board at the club and was paid a daily salary of Tk1,000.

Karim was in charge of managing everything outside the club, including handling locals. He received a daily salary of Tk1,500.

Pavel Rahman was an adviser to Enu and Rupon, and they trusted him a lot.

CID officials said Enu and Rupon had an iron sheet business, but the casino business at one point became their main source of income.

The brothers started buying huge amounts of gold ornaments with cash.

They also bought land and property, houses and flats in Wari, Gendaria, and Sutrapur of Dhaka, with their ill gotten casino earnings.

A total of 121 flats and plots in different areas of Old Dhaka as well as land plots in Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj and Tegharia of Keraniganj were found to be registered in their names.

They amassed all this in hardly the last five years or so, between 2014 and 2019.

It was Mubarak, secretary of the casino at Wanderers Club, who introduced the brothers Enu and Rupon to Harry the Nepali national, who at the time operated a casino at Victoria Club.

The two brothers set up the casino board at Wanderers Club with the help of Harry.