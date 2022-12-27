Brick kiln manager accused of assaulting TBS journo arrested

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 03:25 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police have arrested one person in the case filed over the recent attack on The Business Standard' Chattogram Staff Correspondent Abu Azad.

Azad was beaten up at gunpoint by perpetrators after he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns in the district's Rangunia upazila on Sunday.

Kanchan Kumar Turi, 36, manager of a local brick kiln, was arrested from the Ranihat area of Rangunia upazila at around 11:45pm on Monday, Rangunia Model police station OC Mahbub Milki told The Business Standard.

"The victim, journalist Abu Azad, filed a case with us on Monday accusing several people of attempted murder, assault, extortion, kidnapping and extortion. Turi has been arrested in the concerned case," he said.

Accused Turi is the son of Jeevan Krishna Turi, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Rajanagar union parishad.

"We have arrested Turi in the case filed over the attack on The Business Standard journalist. The accused will be sent to court on Tuesday [27 December]," the OC added.

Chattogram Union of Journalists give 72-hour ultimatum for arrest of main culprits

Meanwhile, members of the Chattogram Union of Journalists (CUJ) on Tuesday morning brought out a procession in the city demanding exemplary punishment of those responsible for assaulting their fellow colleague Azad.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Strongly condemning the incident, journalists in Chattogram have issued a 72-hour ultimatum for the arrest of the main culprits behind the attack and urged the authorities concerned to take measures to ensure their safety and security. 

Earlier yesterday (26 December), ten people, including the local UP chairman and member, were sued for attacking Azad.

Islampur Union Parishad Chairman Siraj Uddin Chowdhury, UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan, brick kiln manager Kamran, Mohan's associate Kanchan Turi and five to seven other armed criminals were made accused in the case.

Earlier on Sunday, Abu Azad was attacked by Rangunia UP member Mohiuddin Talukdar Mohan when he went to collect information on illegal brick kilns there.

He was picked up in a white car and taken to a nearby market where they assaulted him publicly.

Later, he was taken to Mohan's office and tortured. They took away his mobile phone, wallet and ID card and demanded Tk50,000 as extortion.

The National Human Rights Commission has asked the local administration to investigate the attack on journalist Abu Azad.

It also asked Chattogram deputy commissioner to report to the commission by 1 February after taking action upon investigating the incident, according to a press release issued by the commission on Monday.

Expressing concern over the incident, the Human Rights Commission said such cases of torture of journalists are alarming as well as illegal brick-making without the approval of local authorities is a serious threat to nature.

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists and the Chattogram Union of Journalists demanded legal action against those involved in the incident after an investigation.

Chattogram / journo assaulted / TBS

