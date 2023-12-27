Bomb expert Mukit placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed bomb expert Mukit alias Boma Maulana, the mastermind of cocktail attacks on the premises of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, on a four-day remand in a case filed under Special Power Act of Lalbagh police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi passed the order as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place on four-day remand.

Earlier on 25 December, a team of Lalbagh Division of DB arrested him from Chawkbazar area in Old Dhaka.

According to the DB, the arrested Boma Maulana collected gunpowder and made about 400 bombs from 27 October to 16 December.

Later, these bombs were delivered to different areas of the capital. Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku supplied gunpowder to make bombs.

"They (bomb attackers) were rewarded if pictures of vandalism or arson attack were sent to London. One of the bombs supplied by Maulana was detonated on the premises of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court," the DB added.