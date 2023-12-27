Bomb expert Mukit placed on 4-day remand

Crime

BSS
27 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:30 pm

Related News

Bomb expert Mukit placed on 4-day remand

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi passed the order as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place on four-day remand.

BSS
27 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:30 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today placed bomb expert Mukit alias Boma Maulana, the mastermind of cocktail attacks on the premises of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court, on a four-day remand in a case filed under Special Power Act of Lalbagh police station.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zaki Al Farabi passed the order as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place on four-day remand.

DB nabs 'Boma Maulana', suspected mastermind of Dhaka Judge Court bombing

Earlier on 25 December, a team of Lalbagh Division of DB arrested him from Chawkbazar area in Old Dhaka.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the DB, the arrested Boma Maulana collected gunpowder and made about 400 bombs from 27 October to 16 December.

Later, these bombs were delivered to different areas of the capital. Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku supplied gunpowder to make bombs.

"They (bomb attackers) were rewarded if pictures of vandalism or arson attack were sent to London. One of the bombs supplied by Maulana was detonated on the premises of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court," the DB added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bomb expert / Bangladesh / Remand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Supply chains are breaking. They'll rebuild stronger

8h | Panorama
BNF’s procession in Bashabo to support Shafi Ullah Andolon Chowdhury - their Dhaka-9 candidate contesting on Television symbol - with party Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the middle. PHOTO: MASUM BILLAH

BNF: 12 MP candidates and a procession of about 25 people

8h | Panorama
Masud Khan. Sketch: TBS

'Small cement companies will find it difficult to absorb the shock'

9h | Panorama
Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

Empowering a city through architecture: The Nagar Bhaban of Narayanganj City Corporation

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

Top 10 earning stars of 2023

2h | Videos
Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

Plans to construct a water treatment plant capable of desalinating 30 million liters per day

3h | Videos
The United States started attacking Iraq!

The United States started attacking Iraq!

18h | Videos
Child abuse images created with AI

Child abuse images created with AI

6h | Videos