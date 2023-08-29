Body of missing newspaper hawker recovered after 9 days in Chattogram

Police recovered the body of a newspaper hawker from a pond nine days after he went missing in Dewanjipara area of Chandanaish upazila in Chattogram.

Apart from selling newspapers, Shyamal Kanti Nath, 48, son of late Pulin Bihari Nath of Dewanjipara village was also involved in land business.

Anwar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Chandanaish police station, told the Business Standard that Shymal went out of home in the morning on 21 August but did not return home thereafter.

Upon receiving information from the local union parishad member, police recovered his decomposed body from a pond about 300 feet away from his home.

He said the body was sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital Morgue for autopsy and a case of unnatural death was lodged in this connection.