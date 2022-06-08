Body of DBC News producer found, police suspect planned murder

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 10:42 pm

His elder brother has filed a case in this regard

Abdul Bari. Photo: Collected
Abdul Bari. Photo: Collected

The Gulshan Police on Wednesday recovered the blood-stained and mutilated body of a private TV channel news producer on the bank of a lake, located west side of the Fazle Rabbi Park, near Police Plaza in Dhaka, which the police thinks a premeditated murder.

The deceased, Abdul Bari (27), was a producer at the private TV channel, DBC News.  He hailed from Sirajganj Sadar. 

Bari's elder brother Abdul Alim filed a case with Gulshan police Wednesday evening against some anonymous persons.  

According to the Gulshan police, the body was recovered at around 7:00am with stab wounds on the neck and chest.

The detective branch of police is conducting a shadow investigation alongside the other police units in this murder incident. 

The case statement said that Bari went out of the mess at about 8:45pm on Tuesday from his Mohakhali Wireless Gate mess (house- ja 109/2) and never came back until his body was found the next morning. 

The Gulshan circle DB police Deputy Commissioner Moshiur Rahman told The Business Standard that it is clear Abdul Bari was killed but the investigation is on as to why he went there, or whether he was accompanied by someone and who are the killers.

The CID crime scene unit has collected the evidence of the killing. Later Bari's body was sent to Suhrawardy Hospital for post-mortem.    

Gulshan circle Additional Deputy Commissioner Nazmul Hasan Firoz said that it is assumed Bari was first stabbed with a knife when he jumped into the water to save life as his dresses were wet. When Bari again tried to pulling out from the water, the killers confirmed his death by slitting his throat. The blood-stained knife, money bag and mobile phone was recovered from near his body. 

Bari completed his engineering degree from Bangladesh University of Business and Technology. Last year December, he joined DBC News as senior executive producer. Earlier, he used to work at Mohona Television.   In February this year, he started living in a mess at Mohakhali. 

Bari's relative Anisur Rahman told TBS that he was a person of calm nature and it was impossible that he had any enemy. But some changes were noticed in his behavior after joining DBC. He got more introvert and did not maintain normal communication with anyone, he added. 

Bari's colleague and senior producer of DBC Safayet Hossain said that no sort of conflict was noticed after Bari joined the DBC team.

But Bari mentioned about leaving the job few days ago without explaining the reason, he added.

