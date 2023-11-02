BNP's Rizvi, 414 others accused in case filed over snatching police weapons on 28 Oct

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on July 3, 2017 at the US Embassy Dhaka during 241st Independence Day celebration of the United States of America. Photo: Wikipedia

A case has been filed against 415 activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi with Paltan police station on charges of snatching pistols from the police and vandalising the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police during the 28 October rallies in Dhaka by major political parties.

Shafiqul Islam, sub-inspector of Khilkhet police station, filed this case as the plaintiff on Wednesday (November 1), DMP Motijheel Zone Assistant Commissioner Golam Ruhani confirmed the matter of the case at night.

SI Shafiqul Islam, the plaintiff in the case, was on duty there that day, said Ruhani.

Of the accused, 300 to 400 are unidentified.

Apart from Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, other accused in the case include BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Organizing Secretary Emran Saleh Prince, Joint Secretary General Majibur Rahman Sarwar, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail, Student Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Islam Bakul, Dhaka Metropolitan North unit Acting Office Secretary ABM Razzak, Media Cell Convener Zahir Uddin Swapan, Co-Organizing Secretary Shariful Alam and Dhaka Metropolitan South Youth Dal President Khandkar Enamul Haque Enam.

According to the case statement, at 3:10pm on 28 October, under the instigation and direct guidance of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and Dhaka Metropolitan BNP convener Abdus Salam, the accused and unidentified fugitives vandalised the police canteen of Paltan police station and threw bricks in the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police.

Besides, the accused vandalised and set fire to various vehicles including motorcycles, added the statement.