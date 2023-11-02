BNP's Rizvi, 414 others accused in case filed over snatching police weapons on 28 Oct

Crime

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 01:15 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 01:19 am

Related News

BNP's Rizvi, 414 others accused in case filed over snatching police weapons on 28 Oct

Shafiqul Islam, sub-inspector of Khilkhet police station, filed this case as the plaintiff on Wednesday (November 1),

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 01:15 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 01:19 am
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on July 3, 2017 at the US Embassy Dhaka during 241st Independence Day celebration of the United States of America. Photo: Wikipedia
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on July 3, 2017 at the US Embassy Dhaka during 241st Independence Day celebration of the United States of America. Photo: Wikipedia

A case has been filed against 415 activists including BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi with Paltan police station on charges of snatching pistols from the police and vandalising the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police during the 28 October rallies in Dhaka by major political parties.

Shafiqul Islam, sub-inspector of Khilkhet police station, filed this case as the plaintiff on Wednesday (November 1), DMP Motijheel Zone Assistant Commissioner Golam Ruhani confirmed the matter of the case at night.

SI Shafiqul Islam, the plaintiff in the case, was on duty there that day, said Ruhani.

Of the accused, 300 to 400 are unidentified.

Apart from Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, other accused in the case include BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Organizing Secretary Emran Saleh Prince, Joint Secretary General Majibur Rahman Sarwar, Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, Joint Secretary General Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail, Student Affairs Secretary Rafiqul Islam Bakul, Dhaka Metropolitan North unit Acting Office Secretary ABM Razzak, Media Cell Convener Zahir Uddin Swapan, Co-Organizing Secretary Shariful Alam and Dhaka Metropolitan South Youth Dal President Khandkar Enamul Haque Enam.

According to the case statement, at 3:10pm on 28 October, under the instigation and direct guidance of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and Dhaka Metropolitan BNP convener Abdus Salam, the accused and unidentified fugitives vandalised the police canteen of Paltan police station and threw bricks in the Liberation War Museum of Bangladesh Police.

Besides, the accused vandalised and set fire to various vehicles including motorcycles, added the statement.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

8h | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

7h | Features
BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

BUTEX NoteBOT: When all academic resources are one click away

9h | Pursuit
Strategic marketing to drive up business

Strategic marketing to drive up business

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

5h | TBS Today
It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

It’s a win-win for Hezbollah against Israel so far

6h | TBS World
After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

After elephant, dolphin, great ape, rooster showed this ability in study

9h | TBS Science
Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

Israel spent 15 million dollars to make terrible ads!

14h | TBS World