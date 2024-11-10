BNP men request Brahmanbaria police station to free ‘Jubo League leader’

Several local BNP leaders in Brahmanbaria yesterday gathered at the Awliabazar Police Outpost requesting the release of a man believed to be a Jubo League leader.

"Salim Mridha is a local teacher who was arrested earlier. About 200 to 300 locals went to the police outpost asking for his release. I joined them too," said Paharpur Union BNP General Secretary Abdul Haque.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station Roshan Ali said the locals pleaded for his release claiming he is a good person.

Salim Mridha is supposedly the vice president of the union's Jubo League unit.

"Salim says he does not know how he has been labelled as part of the Jubo League committee. Later, he was released," the OC said.

According to the police, Salim was arrested by the police yesterday evening in a case related to sabotage.

After that, Paharpur Union BNP President Abdul Mannan, Senior Vice President Yahya Khan and Awami League leader Abdul Latif went to the police station.

The next day, at around 1am, the police released him on bail.