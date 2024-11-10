BNP men request Brahmanbaria police station to free ‘Jubo League leader’

Crime

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 10:42 pm

Related News

BNP men request Brahmanbaria police station to free ‘Jubo League leader’

TBS Report
10 November, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 10:42 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Several local BNP leaders in Brahmanbaria yesterday gathered at the Awliabazar Police Outpost requesting the release of a man believed to be a Jubo League leader. 

"Salim Mridha is a local teacher who was arrested earlier. About 200 to 300 locals went to the police outpost asking for his release. I joined them too," said Paharpur Union BNP General Secretary Abdul Haque.

Contacted, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bijoynagar Police Station Roshan Ali said the locals pleaded for his release claiming he is a good person. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Salim Mridha is supposedly the vice president of the union's Jubo League unit.

"Salim says he does not know how he has been labelled as part of the Jubo League committee. Later, he was released," the OC said.

According to the police, Salim was arrested by the police yesterday evening in a case related to sabotage. 

After that, Paharpur Union BNP President Abdul Mannan, Senior Vice President Yahya Khan and Awami League leader Abdul Latif went to the police station.

The next day, at around 1am, the police released him on bail.

Top News

BNP / Brahmanbaria / Jubo League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

5h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

8h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025

India will not visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy in 2025

18m | Videos
Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

3h | Videos
Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

6h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

8h | Videos