BNP leaders’ houses attacked, offices vandalised

At least twenty people were injured in alleged attacks by ruling party-backed miscreants on the protest rallies of BNP in Khulna and Magura districts on Saturday.



Besides, activists of ruling Awami League and its student wing attacked houses of four BNP leaders in Jashore, vandalised its Khulna office, and locked its Munshiganj office, BNP leaders alleged.



In Jashore, a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly carried out a series of attacks on the residences of four BNP leaders in Jashore in the wee hours of Friday. However, nobody was injured in the attacks.



The houses that came under attacks belong to Aninda Islam Amit, organisational secretary of Khulna divisional unit of BNP, Syed Saberul Haque Sabu, member secretary of Jashore district unit of BNP, joint convener Delwar Hossain Khokon and convening committee member Mijanur Rahman Khan.



In a press briefing on Saturday noon, BNP leaders alleged that Awami League men wearing masks chanted the "Joy Bangla" slogan and attacked the houses one after another between 1 am and 2 am.



They first hurled brick chips on the house of Aninda Islam and broke window glasses. Later, the attacks were carried out on the residents of three other leaders, they said.



Regarding the attack, Aninda Islam Amit, organisational secretary of Khulna divisional unit of BNP, said whenever the BNP brings out a peaceful programme demanding the restoration of democracy, rule of law, human rights, voting rights, the ruling party-backed miscreants launch such attacks to disrupt their movement of the masses.



"Nonetheless, we will continue our movement until people's rights are ensured," he added.



District Awami League President freedom fighter Shahidul Islam Milon said, "BNP leaders and activists themselves are vandalising their houses and passing the blame on the Awami League. I condemn the BNP's such practice of bad politics."



Additional Superintendent of Jashore Police Belal Hossain said the police were sent to the scenes after receiving the information. Necessary legal action will be taken if complaints are received.



Meanwhile, a protest rally was held at the district BNP office to protest against the vandalism of four district BNP leaders' houses.



In another incident, BNP leaders alleged that local Awami League men attacked BNP leaders and activists on Saturday morning on their way back home after joining a party programme in Kachua Union of Sadar upazila.



In Khulna, the BNP office was vandalised following the AL-BNP clash in Khalishpur area in the city at around 5pm on Saturday.



Khalishpur police station officer in charge Jahangir Alam said police did not permit Awami League and BNP to hold programmes at the same place and at the same time.

Centering the incident, BNP leaders and activists brought out a sudden procession in Khalishpur. When they reached people's intersection, chase and counter chase ensued between Awami League and BNP men, leaving several persons injured.

Khulna city unit BNP member secretary Tuhin Islam said "BNP leaders and activists brought out a sudden procession in Khalishpur, protesting ban on holding programme by police. Then, AL men attacked us and vandalised the BNP office."

Khalishpur AL Youth and Sports Affairs Secretary Khalid Ahmed said "Accepting the ban issued by police, we were leaving the place. When we approached a small distance, BNP attacked us, our two leaders -Tutul and Khokon-- injured badly. They also ransacked my motorcycle."

In Munshiganj, BNP alleged that leaders and activists of Chhatra League locked its district office on Saturday.

Following the incident, police from Sadar outpost took position in the area.

BNP leaders said "Chhatra League men locked BNP office as leaders and activists of the party held a movement, protesting spiralling prices of daily commodities and assaulting its men."

Munshiganj district BNP joint convener Babul said, "We heard that Chhatra League men locked our office and police took position in the area."

Munshiganj district Chhatra League President Foisal Ahmed said, "Is it our office? Why do we lock the other's office? BNP men themselves did it and blamed us."

Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Tariquzzaman said, "We heard the news. But the BNP men did not file such a complaint in the police station."

In Magura, at least 15 people were injured in a reported attack by Awami League men at a BNP protest rally at Vaina intersection in the district town at around 3pm on Saturday.

During the time, five motorcycles were also torched by attackers in the presence of police, BNP leaders alleged.

Besides, ruling party men staged a showdown brandishing firearms before and after the attack, they added.