BNP leader hacked, shot dead in Bagerhat 

Sajeed was attacked while he was on his way to Bagerhat town from his village home in Dema on a motorcycle with his paternal uncle Kamal Tarafdar

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 07:40 pm
Sajeeb Tarafdar. Photo: Collected
Sajeeb Tarafdar. Photo: Collected

A local BNP leader was hacked and shot to death in Bagerhat by unidentified men this (5 November) afternoon.

The deceased, Sajeeb Tarafdar, was the joint convener of the BNP's Dema Union Unit in Bagerhat Sadar upazila, according to police and locals.

He was also a three-time former Union Parishad member of Ward-7 of Dema union. 

Sajeed was attacked while he was on his way to Bagerhat town from his home in Dema village on a motorcycle with his paternal uncle Kamal Tarafdar, according to Bagerhat Police Superintendent Md Touhidul Arif.

They came under attack when they reached in front of the Amtala Mosque in Parshavarti Village, Mirzapur, at around 2:00pm.

The attackers ambushed Sajeeb, shot and hacked him to death, then fled.

"Sajib's uncle Kamal Tarafdar suffered bullet wounds. He was admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital," said the police official.

"Bullet casings found at the scene indicated that they were shotgun shells. I believe he was shot dead with a shotgun. There were multiple teams to ensure the kill. The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem. Police have started work to identify the killers," said Police Superintendent Touhidul.

Sajeeb, son of the late Siddique Tarafdar of Dema village, left behind a wife and a daughter. 

According to his relatives, Sajeeb was killed by political rivals. 

"Sajeeb was going to Bagerhat from home. Uncle with him. After hearing the news, I went to the spot and saw my four bullets in my brother's head. His political opponents killed him. We want justice for these killers," said Nazum Tarafdar, elder brother of Sajeeb.

