BNP leader Ataur Rahman Dhali arrested for arson, vandalism: RAB

Two separate cases have been filed at Mohammadpur police station against him, both dated 29 October

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-2) arrested Ataur Rahman Dhali, adviser to the BNP Chairperson from Dhaka's Mohammadpur on Tuesday.

He was arrested from the Bosila area at 1:50pm on Tuesday (22 November), said RAB-2 Assistant Director (media), Shihab Karim.

"Over the past few days, Mohammadpur has witnessed a series of violent incidents orchestrated by Ataur Rahman Dhali and his associates under the banner of BNP," said the RAB official.

"Under his leadership and planning, acts of violence and terrorism unfolded in the Mohammadpur area, with attacks on vehicles, arson, and disruptions due to BNP-led strikes and blockades," he added.

Two separate cases have been filed at Mohammadpur police station against him, both dated 29 October.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Ataur has more than six cases pending against him in various police stations across the capital, added the RAB official.

RAB 2 / BNP / Bangladesh

