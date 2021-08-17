BNP activists vandalise planning secretary’s vehicle 

Planning secretary Md Joynul Bari's vehicle was attacked and vandalised by BNP leaders and activists on Begum Rokeya Avenue near the Chandrima Udyan in the capital today during a clash with police.

The attack occurred around 10.30am when the secretary was going to his workplace.

Secretary Joynul Bari said the attack could have caused bigger harm as it had taken place suddenly. However, fortunately he has been saved with minor injuries.

Reportedly, the car was severely damaged as the attackers hit the car from all sides with bricks that left the windshield and rear windshield broken.

Photo: Saifuddin Saif/TBS

Earlier, the clash between police and BNP men started when the newly formed convening committee of BNP Dhaka Metropolitan North and South went to lay flowers at the grave of Ziaur Rahman.

According to the police, the BNP workers had gathered without prior permission. However, the claim was denied by the BNP.

During the clashes, several BNP leaders and activists were allegedly beaten up and injured by the police.