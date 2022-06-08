BM Container Depot owners, officials among 8 sued over recent fire that killed 44

An inferno swept through private container depot BM Container Depot in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday night, leaving at least 49 people killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured. Photo: Sharafat Siddiqui Raheb

Sitakunda police have filed a case against 8 people, including the owners and officials of BM Container Depot in Chattogram's Sitakunda over the deadly fire that killed 44.

Sub-inspector Ashraf Siddiqui filed the case on Tuesday (7 June) alleging negligence of the depot authorities.

"Police filed a case against 8 people, including the owner and officials of the depot in connection with the incident," Chattogram Superintendent of Police SM Rashidul Haque told The Business Standard.

"We have started investigation. No arrests have been made yet," Sitakunda Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad said.

At least 44 people were killed and more than 200, including cops and fire service officials, injured after a fire broke out at the container depot on Saturday (June 4) night.

The fire broke out at the BM Container Depot at Bhatiari around 11pm and many containers of chemicals exploded simultaneously.

Explosions from the fire reportedly shattered the windows of several buildings nearby and were felt from areas as far as 4 kilometres away.