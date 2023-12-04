Blockade: Two buses burnt in Ctg, helper injured

A bus in Faridpur city was set ablaze early on Monday (13 November) which gutted the entire interior of the bus. Photo: TBS

Two buses were in Dampara and Akbar Shah areas of Chattogram city last night during the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

A helper of another bus sustained burn injuries when he was trying to douse the flame in Dampara area.

The injured helper Md Nazim Uddin said that 10 to 12 youths carrying torches showed up at a ticket counter of Saudia Paribahan in Dampara area around 10 pm.

A double decker of Relax Paribahan was parked in front of the counter. The men with torches broke the glass of the bus and set fire to it, he said, adding that the miscreants instantly left the scene.

The helper said his right hand was burnt when he tried to douse the fire.

Khulshi police station's Officer-in-Charge Rubel Hawlader confirmed the incident, saying that they were trying to identify the perpetrators.

Miscreants also set fire to a parked bus on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Akbar Shah area around 9:35 pm last night.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame immediately, said deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence department (Agrabad division office) Md Abdur Razzak.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, he added.