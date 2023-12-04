Blockade: Two buses burnt in Ctg, helper injured

Crime

UNB
04 December, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 12:49 pm

Related News

Blockade: Two buses burnt in Ctg, helper injured

UNB
04 December, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 12:49 pm
A bus in Faridpur city was set ablaze early on Monday (13 November) which gutted the entire interior of the bus. Photo: TBS
A bus in Faridpur city was set ablaze early on Monday (13 November) which gutted the entire interior of the bus. Photo: TBS

Two buses were in Dampara and Akbar Shah areas of Chattogram city last night during the ongoing 48-hour blockade called by BNP and like-minded opposition parties.

A helper of another bus sustained burn injuries when he was trying to douse the flame in Dampara area.

The injured helper Md Nazim Uddin said that 10 to 12 youths carrying torches showed up at a ticket counter of Saudia Paribahan in Dampara area around 10 pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A double decker of Relax Paribahan was parked in front of the counter. The men with torches broke the glass of the bus and set fire to it, he said, adding that the miscreants instantly left the scene.

The helper said his right hand was burnt when he tried to douse the fire.

Khulshi police station's Officer-in-Charge Rubel Hawlader confirmed the incident, saying that they were trying to identify the perpetrators.

Miscreants also set fire to a parked bus on Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Akbar Shah area around 9:35 pm last night.

On information, two firefighting units rushed to the spot and doused the flame immediately, said deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence department (Agrabad division office) Md Abdur Razzak.

Fortunately no one was injured in the incident, he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

bus fire / Nationwide blockade / 9th Phase of Blockade / political violence / Bangladesh / CTG / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Masud Ahmad has written one of the finest Bangla novels in recent times, titled ‘Kanchanfuler Kobi,’ centred around the life and works of eminent poet Jibanananda Das. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How little-known Masud Ahmad became the 'Shera Bangali'

4h | Panorama
Designed for utility, the D90 is a giant in comparison to other MG models and misses out on design elements which gives the other models their sporty stance. Photo: Akif Hamid

Maxus D90: Spacious, capable and practical

19h | Wheels
Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

Maria Callas: Remembering the soprano diva on her century

18h | Features
Photo: Touseful Islam

Last sip of coffee with cats: Bidding adieu to Capawcino

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

Euro champion Italy in 'Group of Death' with Spain and Croatia

15h | TBS SPORTS
Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

Will Israel kill expatriate Hamas leaders after the war?

14h | TBS World
How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

How Shanto is carving out his own legacy as captain

3h | TBS SPORTS
Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

Mahiya Mahi, Dolly Sayantani and Hero Alam's candidacy canceled!

18h | TBS Stories