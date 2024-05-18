BJJ secretary, female athlete arrested over alleged rape, harassment 

Rafiqul Islam Newton, secretary of the Bangladesh JU-Jitsu (BJJ) Association. Photo: Collected
Rafiqul Islam Newton, secretary of the Bangladesh JU-Jitsu (BJJ) Association. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two people, including Secretary of the Bangladesh JU-Jitsu (BJJ) Association Rafiqul Islam Newton over allegations of rape and harassment of a female athlete. 

A case was filed against him at the Sher-e-Bangla Police Station today (18 May) under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, RAB-12 Commanding Officer Md Maruf Hossain told The Business Standard. 

Another female athlete identified as Sumaiya Akter, 20, was also arrested in this connection from the capital's Mirpur area, said Sojib Dey, officer (investigation) at the Sher-e-Bangla Police Station.

According to RAB, the BJJ secretary was arrested over raping a female JU-Jitsu athlete and threatening to release pictures and videos of her on social media.

A press briefing will be held at the RAB media centre today at 6:30 pm.

Earlier on 10 May, a TV channel ran a report alleging his mistreatment of female athletes, including rape.

Later on 16 May, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) initiated suo motu proceedings against Newton after the report was published. 

The secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports was directed to investigate the allegations on an urgent basis and take necessary legal measures and report to the NHRC.

