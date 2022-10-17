Biswajit Das murder case: Fugitive convict held in city

UNB
17 October, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2022, 11:51 am

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested a fugitive convict who had been on the run since his conviction in Biswajit Das murder case in 2012.

The arrestee was Mosharraf Hossain alias Abdullah, 34, of Kishoreganj. He was sentenced to life in jail in the case.

Tipped off, a team of RAB-2 arrested Abdullah conducting a drive in the city's Gulshan area on Sunday night, said Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Md Fazlul Haque, senior additional director (Media) of RAB-2.

On 9 December, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some BCL activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.

On 18 December, 2013, a tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Abdullah, to life imprisonment in the murder case.

On 6 August, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentences of Rafiqul Islam Shakil and Rajon Talukder and commuted the capital punishment of four other convicts — Mahfuzur Rahman Nahid, Emdadul Haque Emdad, GM Rasheduzzaman Shawon and Mir Nurul Alam Liman — to life term.

