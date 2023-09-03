BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 216 crore in August

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in different drives, seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth about Tk215.29 crore, from the country's border areas in the month of August.

The seized items include 33.34 kilograms gold, 35.758 kg silver, 2.87 lakh cosmetic items, 18,321 imitation jewelries, 19,857 sarees, 7,323 three-pieces, lehangas, shirt pieces, sheets, blankets, 1,628 cubic feet of wood, 9,932 kg tea leaves, 51,890 kg coal, two touchstone of 'Koshti Pathar', four covered vans and trucks, five pick-ups, two private cars, eight 'Chander Gari',19 CNG/easy-bike and 68 motorcycles, said a press release.

They also recovered five pistols, four magazines and 18 rounds of bullets.

A large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month.

The seized drugs include 21,85,475 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 8.420-kg of crystal meth ice, 29.546 grams of heroin, 10,428 bottles of phensedyl, 24,717 bottles of foreign liquor, 985 liters of local liquor, 4,644 cans of beer 2,500 kg cocaine, 1,215-kg of cannabis, 4.45 lakh packets of Bidi and cigarettes, 65,347 pieces of narcotic injection and tablets, 7,505 bottles of Eskaf Syrup, 26,502 Enegra and Senegra tablets, 2,742 bottles of Mkdil and Cofidil syrups, 13,31,556 pieces of various types of medicines and 2,148 other tablets.

Legal action has been taken against 273 smugglers.