BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 216 crore in August

Crime

BSS
03 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

BGB seizes smuggled goods worth Tk 216 crore in August

A large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month

BSS
03 September, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 06:32 pm
Gold Bars from Benapole port recently. Photo: TBS
Gold Bars from Benapole port recently. Photo: TBS

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in different drives, seized smuggled goods, arms, ammunition and drugs worth about Tk215.29 crore, from the country's border areas in the month of August.

The seized items include 33.34 kilograms gold, 35.758 kg silver, 2.87 lakh cosmetic items, 18,321 imitation jewelries, 19,857 sarees, 7,323 three-pieces, lehangas, shirt pieces, sheets, blankets, 1,628 cubic feet of wood, 9,932 kg tea leaves, 51,890 kg coal, two touchstone of 'Koshti Pathar', four covered vans and trucks, five pick-ups, two private cars, eight 'Chander Gari',19 CNG/easy-bike and 68 motorcycles, said a press release.

They also recovered five pistols, four magazines and 18 rounds of bullets.

A large quantity of narcotics was also seized by the BGB last month.

The seized drugs include 21,85,475 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 8.420-kg of crystal meth ice, 29.546 grams of heroin, 10,428 bottles of phensedyl, 24,717 bottles of foreign liquor, 985 liters of local liquor, 4,644 cans of beer 2,500 kg cocaine, 1,215-kg of cannabis, 4.45 lakh packets of Bidi and cigarettes, 65,347 pieces of narcotic injection and tablets, 7,505 bottles of Eskaf Syrup, 26,502 Enegra and Senegra tablets, 2,742 bottles of Mkdil and Cofidil syrups, 13,31,556 pieces of various types of medicines and 2,148 other tablets.

Legal action has been taken against 273 smugglers.

Bangladesh / Top News

Gold / seize / BGB / August / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plastic pollution has infiltrated every aspect of our lives. Photo: Nayem Ali

Tiny but deadly: Microplastics now running through our hearts

5h | Panorama
Shanta Regal

Shanta Regal: Height of luxury in the ritziest part of Dhaka

5h | Habitat
An electric-vehicle charging point near Braintree, in eastern England in August 2023. Photo: Bloomberg

Even in the age of Tesla, European gasoline demand is booming

7h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Undone by Uber: When ride-sharing takes a U-turn to ride-hailing

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

Heath Streak, who changed the dynamic of Bangladeshi pacers is no more

29m | TBS SPORTS
Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

Some of asia's most notable elevated expressways

3h | TBS World
Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

Is programmatic the next big thing in marketing?

1h | Corporate Talks
Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

Country's first elevated expressway opens to traffic

7h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh