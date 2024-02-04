BGB seized smuggled goods worth Tk146.59cr in January

The Border Guard of Bangladesh has seized smuggled goods, including arms, ammunition and drugs, worth Tk146.59 crores during raids conducted in the country's border areas and other places in January, reads a press release.

The seized items include 6.620 kg gold, 1,84,044 pieces of cosmetics, 7,874 imitation jewelries, 13,489 sarees, 12,032 readymade garments, 4,882 cubic feet of wood, 2,150 kg tea, 27,150 kg coal, 2 touchstone idols, 14 trucks, 1 bus, 7 pickups, 3 private car and microbuses, 19 CNG and easy bikes and 59 motorcycles.

In addition, 9 pistols, 5 guns, 8 magazines, 2.45 kg gunpowder and 33 rounds of bullet were recovered during this period.

The seized drugs include 10,48,169 pieces of yaba, 8.312 kg of crystal meth ice, 39,374 kg of heroin, 11,976 bottles of phensedyl, 19,724 bottles of foreign liquor, 1,296 litres of local liquor, 1,01,760 pieces of liquor-making tablets, 1,038 cans of beer, 654 kg of cannabis, 1,84,545 pieces of intoxicating tablets, 2,482 bottles of Eskuf syrup, 4.845 kg of cocaine, 11,976 bottles of Mkdil and Cofidil syrups, 5,21,308 pieces of various medicines, 167 packets of pesticides and 1,164 pieces of other tablets.

BGB took legal action against 145 smugglers between 1-31 January.

Also, legal action was taken against 57 Bangladeshis, 6 Indians and 187 Myanmar nationals on trespassing charges during this period, says the media release.