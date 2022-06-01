BGB recovers gold bars worth Tk13cr from Jashore

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 09:50 pm

File photo. Gold bars of one kilogram are placed on a table at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012/ Reuters
File photo. Gold bars of one kilogram are placed on a table at a plant of gold refiner and bar manufacturer Argor-Heraeus SA in the southern Swiss town of Mendrisio, March 1, 2012/ Reuters

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has seized a gold consignment worth Tk13 crore on Wednesday (1 June) from Jashore.

BGB conducted an operation and seized 135 gold bars weighing 15.8kg from three private cars on Jashore-Magura road early Wednesday. Six people were detained at that time.

The arrestees are Jahidul Islam (30), Nazmul Hossain (25), Arif Miaji (36), Shahjalal (32), Abu Hayat Jony (28) and Rabiul Islam Rabbi (29).

The gold bars were being taken to the Benapole border to smuggle them to India.

Earlier on 20 May, BGB recovered 124 gold bars worth Tk10.11 crore from a man named Shah Alam.

Jashore 49 BGB Battalion Commander Lt Col Shahed Minhaj Siddiqui said acting on a tip-off, they raided the three private cars that were being used to smuggle the gold bars.

During the primary interrogation, the detainees said that they were supposed to smuggle the consignment over the border and return to Dhaka with US dollars in exchange of the gold.

