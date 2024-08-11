BGB detains two Rohingyas with 29 kg gold jewellery worth over Tk28cr

BGB members with two Rohingyas detained over gold smuggling in Teknaf on 11 August 2024. Photo: Courtesy

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has detained two Rohingyas with gold jewellery worth over Tk28 crore from the Hnila border area in Teknaf.

The detainees have been identified as Yahiya Khan, 45, son of late Liakot Ali of Balukhali Rohingya Camp-13, and Anwar Sadek, 28, son of Mir Ahmed from Mongdu, Rakhine of Myanmar.

BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Sunday (11 August).

He said they were detained during a raid in the Uttar Fuler Dail area of Hnila on Saturday night on information that a large consignment of gold smuggled from Myanmar was stored in the residence of a person in the area.

"When the targeted house was surrounded, two men with a small bag tried to escape after sensing the presence of BGB members. Later, BGB members chased them and managed to detain them," said the BGB commander.

The bag contained 29.15 kg of gold ornaments and Tk26,010 in cash. "The estimated value of these recovered gold is Tk 28.75 crore," said Mohiuddin.

The BGB official said the recovered gold ornaments and cash have been deposited in the treasury branch of the Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner's office.

A case has been filed against the detainees with the Teknaf Police Station under the relevant law.