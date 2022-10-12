Beautician allegedly gang-raped in Dhanmondi

Crime

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 10:28 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

​​​​​A beautician who used to provide home services upon online requests was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday night at city's Dhanmondi area. 

The victim has been admitted to the one-stop-crisis centre at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, acting officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Model Police Station Ikram Ali Mia said.

He also said that police have been conducting a raid to arrest the accused.

The victim, who lived in Savar with her husband, was raped on Tuesday night as she came to Dhanmondi to provide makeup service after receiving an online call from a woman at a house on road number 28. But a group of men forcefully took her to a house on that road. She was raped by at least three men when a woman was also present, victims' husband said.  

He also said that his beautician wife has been providing makeup services at client's houses for the last nine years. 

Elder brother of the victim said that she came to Dhanmondi from Savar by a ride-sharing. But the woman client sent a man to receive her after reaching at Dhanmondi Boy's High School.  The age of the accused would be between 25 to 35 years.

He also said that three men forced his sister to take drugs and beat her as she declined not to do so.

"My sister reached to Gabtoli by a rickshaw from the crime spot from where her husband received her. She was first admitted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital at 5am on Wednesday and shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital later," he added.

