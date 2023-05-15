Chhatra League leader surrenders after killing wife in Jhalakathi

Chhatra League leader surrenders after killing wife in Jhalakathi

A local leader of the ruling party's student wing, Bangladesh Chhatra League, surrendered to police after allegedly killing his wife in Jhalakathi town on Monday.

Deceased Sayma Parvin Tanha from Tinpatti area of the district was a first-year honours student at Jhalakathi Government Women's College.

Accused Ali Imam Khan Anu, vice president of the Jhalakathi district unit Chhatra League, surrendered immediately after the incident, said Jhalakathi Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle) Mohitul Islam.

Based on Anu's statement, the police recovered Sayma's body, and arrested him, said the ASP.

According to police, Anu on Sunday night wrote on his Facebook that his wife was having an extra-marital affair, and on Monday morning he stabbed her to death following a scuffle at the Jhalakathi municipality eco park.

Later, Anu confessed to his crime on his social media handle and surrendered to the police.

The couple had been married since 2 September 2021.

