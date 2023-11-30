BCL activist hacked to death in Mirsarai

File photo of slain BCL activist Ziaul Hasan Jewel, a resident of Mithanala union of Chattogram’s Mirsrai upazila.

A 22-year-old Chhatra League activist was hacked to death in Chattogram's Mirsarai on Wednesday (29 November) night.

The deceased Ziaul Hasan Jewel was identified as the son of Alamgir Hossain and a resident of Mithanala Union's Ward No 3.

According to police and local sources, a group of individuals hacked Jewel indiscriminately at Rajapur New Road in Hadimusha area under Ward no 2, leaving him severely injured. Jewel was initially rushed to Mithachhra General Hospital and was later transferred to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex.

The doctor on duty at the health complex declared him dead.

"A young man named Jewel was brought to the hospital around 10:55pm and by that time, he had already passed away. We have issued the death certificate," said Doctor Fahim Jalal of Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex.

Masud Karim, the doctor in charge of Mithachara General Hospital, said, "Upon assessing the patient's condition, I promptly referred him to Mostannagar Upazila Health Complex. No treatment could be provided at our hospital."

Deputy Inspector Md Hasan from Mirsarai police station confirmed the incident and suggested a possible motive related to past enmity.

"Jewel's body has been kept in police custody. Our team has inspected the crime scene. The process of filing a case is currently underway," he added.