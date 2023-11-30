BCL activist hacked to death in Mirsarai

Crime

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 11:39 am

Related News

BCL activist hacked to death in Mirsarai

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 11:39 am
File photo of slain BCL activist Ziaul Hasan Jewel, a resident of Mithanala union of Chattogram’s Mirsrai upazila.
File photo of slain BCL activist Ziaul Hasan Jewel, a resident of Mithanala union of Chattogram’s Mirsrai upazila.

A 22-year-old Chhatra League activist was hacked to death in Chattogram's Mirsarai on Wednesday (29 November) night.

The deceased Ziaul Hasan Jewel was identified as the son of Alamgir Hossain and a resident of Mithanala Union's Ward No 3.

According to police and local sources, a group of individuals hacked Jewel indiscriminately at Rajapur New Road in Hadimusha area under Ward no 2, leaving him severely injured. Jewel was initially rushed to Mithachhra General Hospital and was later transferred to Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex.

The doctor on duty at the health complex declared him dead.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A young man named Jewel was brought to the hospital around 10:55pm and by that time, he had already passed away. We have issued the death certificate," said Doctor Fahim Jalal of Mirsarai Upazila Health Complex.

Masud Karim, the doctor in charge of Mithachara General Hospital, said, "Upon assessing the patient's condition, I promptly referred him to Mostannagar Upazila Health Complex. No treatment could be provided at our hospital."

Deputy Inspector Md Hasan from Mirsarai police station confirmed the incident and suggested a possible motive related to past enmity.

"Jewel's body has been kept in police custody. Our team has inspected the crime scene. The process of filing a case is currently underway," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Chhatra League / CTG / Chattogram / hack to death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustartion:TBS

Low tax-GDP ratio: Reluctant taxpayers, faulty structure

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

I am afraid even to post a thank you note on Facebook: Khadija

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Towards a brighter tomorrow: India's G20 presidency and the dawn of a new multilateralism

3h | Panorama
Mugger crocodiles are among the most docile crocodile species. Considered extinct, one was ‘rescued’ near Pabna in 2018, after 50 years. But rescued from what? PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

'Successfully rescued' or 'forcefully removed'?

3h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

Why is Google deleting inactive accounts?

13h | Tech Talk
Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

Ukraine is trying to increase exports amid fears

16h | TBS World
Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

Cats and dogs in the whole house of one bigha of land in Narayanganj!

15h | TBS Stories
Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

Referees being helped by British Airways pilots to improve VAR chaos

14h | TBS SPORTS