B'baria blacksmiths asked to report to police if anyone places order for making weapons

Brahmanbaria police have asked blacksmiths of the district to send identification, including names and addresses, of anyone who places an order for making weapons.

Nasirnagar police station gave the instruction in a meeting with various blacksmiths on Saturday, in a bid to prevent riots in Brahmanbaria, a city widely known for violence over trivial matters.

Police recovered nearly 3,000 indigenous weapons including Katra, Sadki, Ramda, Ballam, Tenta and Phala conducting raids in 25 villages of Ashuganj and Nasirnagar upazilas of the district from Friday to Sunday.

However, no one has been arrested in connection with these weapons.

According to district police sources, several clashes took place in Nasirnagar over the last one month leaving one dead and hundreds others injured.

To avoid these rural clashes, the police launched a campaign to recover local weapons.

"After recovering the weapons, an awareness meeting was held with blacksmiths so that no one can make new weapons. If someone goes to the shop to make weapons, instructions have been given to send their name and address to the police station," Nasirnagar Police Station OC Habibullah Sarkar said.

Brahmanbaria Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shakhawat Hossain said such operations will be conducted in every upazila to avoid clashes.

Apart from this, operations are underway in three upazilas bordering the district to recover illegal drugs, he added.