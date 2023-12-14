BB cautions against investment in 'fake' software company OnPassive

The Bangladesh Bank has cautioned people against making any investment in the 'fraudulent' Indian software company OnPassive.

In a notice issued on Thursday, the central bank stated that the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit found evidence of OnPassive defrauding substantial amounts of money, enticing people with founding membership and various other offers against investment.

The central bank issued the alert after observing the company's activities in Bangladesh.

The circular mentioned that the multi-level marketing company is encouraging people to invest through advertisements in various mediums, including social media.

It emphasised that individuals have been deceived by investing in MLM companies like OnPassive before.