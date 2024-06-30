Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

Crime

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 01:30 am
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 02:44 am

Barrister Suman files GD seeking security

Habiganj-4 Member of Parliament Barrister Sayedul Haque Suman yesterday (29 June) filed a general diary (GD) with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station in the capital seeking security after he was reportedly informed of a plot to assassinate him.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sajib Dey confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

According to the general diary, while staying in Dhaka on 27 June, at around 2am, the officer-in-charge of Chunarughat Police Station of Suman's constituency called him on WhatsApp from an official phone number and said a "powerful group" has formed a team of 4-5 persons to kill Suman.

When asked about the persons, the OC refused to reveal their identities and advised Suman to be careful, reads the GD.

Barrister Suman was called several times on his phone for a comment on the issue but he did not answer.

