Bangladeshi shopkeeper in S Africa gets life imprisonment for raping 11-year-old

TBS Report
07 July, 2021, 09:00 am
Last modified: 07 July, 2021, 09:06 am

Representational Image. Photo/Reuters
Representational Image. Photo/Reuters

A Bangladeshi shopkeeper was in South Africa's Mpumalanga was sentenced to life in prison for raping an 11-year-old minor.

The Piet Retief Magistrates' Court of S Africa found Nasir Mahamud, 39, a spaza business owner in Mpumalanga, guilty and convicted of rape on Tuesday, reports Sunday World. 

Mahamud raped the minor on 23 December, 2018, according to Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa. 

Nyuswa claimed Mahamud back then was running a spaza shop in Amsterdam when he enticed the victim to his rented room on the premise of showing her something.

She claimed that once they were inside, he pinned her down on the bed and raped her. 

Nyuswa said that a lady saw the victim leaving Mahamud's residence and asked her what she was doing alone with an adult guy.

The victim informed her that Mahamud had plundered her.

She said members of the community were notified and Mahamud was apprehended and handed over to the local police.

When questioned, he denied that he had sexual intercourse with the victim but admitted touching her. He said the victim seduced him.

State prosecutor Advocate Marlin Cairncross presented DNA evidence which proved that the victim was sexually violated by Mahamud.

"The court found no compelling and substantial factors which justified a lesser sentence other than life imprisonment. The NPA welcomes the sentence," she said.

