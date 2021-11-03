'Bangladeshi JMB terrorist' arrested in India

National Investigation Agency investigators have arrested a suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) from West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, an official said on Wednesday.

While acting on a tip-off, a team of India's National Intelligence Agency (NIA) conducted a search operation in Subhasgram area on Tuesday and detained the Bangladeshi National, reported The Press Trust of India (PTI).

"Fake voter and Aadhaar cards have been seized from his possession. He is being interrogated. We are trying to find out how and when he entered into India," the official told PTI.

Several documents related to the terror group were seized from the suspected terrorist, he added.

The JMB carried out a terror attack at the popular cafe, Holey Artisan Bakery, in Gulshan in the capital in 2016 in which 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed.