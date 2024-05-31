Bangladeshi-born US citizen detained at Dhaka airport with $25,000

The customs department at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday (30 May) detained a Bangladeshi-born United States citizen for carrying $25,000 in undeclared currency, equivalent to approximately Tk29 lakh.

The detainee was identified as Rafiqul Islam Khan, hailing from Narsingdi.

A case has been filed with Airport Police Station over the matter.

According to the case statement, Rafiqul Islam arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to go to Qatar on Wednesday afternoon. Suspicious objects were spotted while scanning his bag at the departure boarding bridge. A total of $25,060 and Qatari Riyals were recovered after a search.

Information of endorsement against these foreign currencies was not found on the detainee's passport, reads the case statement.

Yasin Arafat, officer-in-charge of Airport Police Station, could not be reached for a comment.

Bangladesh Bank's approval is required for passengers going abroad with more than $12,000 in foreign currency. If Bangladesh Bank gives no objection, there is an obligation to endorse it in the passenger's passport.