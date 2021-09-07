Bangladesh police contact Delhi over extradition of inspector Sohel Rana

The Interpol correspondence desk of National Center Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has contacted it's counterpart in India for extradition of Inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana--who was recently arrested in India for trespassing.

Inspector Sohel Rana is now currently in the custody of Kochbihar police.

Assistant Inspector General Mohiul Islam told The Business Standard that they have sent an email to the National Central Bureau (NCB) in New Delhi on 5 September to know about the detained police officer in India.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Monday requested police headquarters to bring him back and know the fact. NCB Delhi yet to respond.

"May be they are collecting information from local police. We will write another letter today and will ask NCB Delhi to know us what's the legal procedure to bring him back from India," said the police official.

Earlier, Sohel Rana, also an associate of e-commerce company E-Orange, was arrested from the border area on Friday for allegedly embezzling customers' money.

Later, members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) detained him from the Changrabandha border in West Bengal's Kochbihar district on charges of infiltration.

A case of fraud was filed against Eorange at Gulshan Police Station last July for embezzling Tk 1,100 crore from 1 lakh customers. A person named Taherul Islam filed the case on behalf of 29 aggrieved customers.

