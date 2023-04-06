Bangabazar fire: 3 arrested over attack at fire service headquarters

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 08:50 pm

Police have arrested three persons in a case filed over Tuesday's attack at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters during the fire in Bangabazar.

The arrestees are: Md Raju, Shaon, and Shahadat.

They were produced before a Dhaka court on Thursday (6 April) and each of them have been granted one-day remand, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Lalbagh Division Deputy Commissioner Md Jafor Hossain confirmed the matter.

Earlier on Tuesday (4 April), some firefighters were left injured after a mob attacked the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters, located near the Bangabazar market area after a devastating fire broke out.

Bongshal Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Israfil filed a case on Wednesday night over the attack accusing 250-300 unnamed persons for obstructing government duty, the police official said.

Later, on Thursday morning, the police arrested three individuals in connection with the case. 

"The incident took place when fire service personnel were working to extinguish the fire in Bangabazar. When the police tried to stop them, they were also attacked," the deputy commissioner said.

Separate cases are being filed by the fire service headquarters in connection with the attack on fire fighters, and vandalism at its headquarters, he said.

