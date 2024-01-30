Bangabandhu Tunnel Road collision kills one, leaves two injured

In a road accident on the Bangabandhu Tunnel Road in Anwara of Chattogram, one man lost his life while two others sustained injuries in the early morning of Tuesday, 30 January.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Parvez, 43, who hailed from Mahata village in the Parikora union of the upazila, and was the second son of the late Mohammad Sayed. He leaves behind his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The injured were identified as Mohammad Bashar and Mohammad Azim.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, at approximately 6:30am in the Mohammadpur area of Anwara province on the tunnel road, as confirmed by Assistant Engineer (Toll and Traffic) Tanveer Rifa.

Eyewitnesses recounted the event, describing how a truck coming from Anwara slammed into three security personnel who were on their way to work at the Korean EPZ.

The truck collided with the victims from behind and fled the scene in the wake of the accident, however CCTV footage has been recovered.

Anwar Parvez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the accident, while his colleagues, Mohammad Bashar and Mohammad Azim, sustained injuries in the collision. Both were rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for advanced medical care after initially being treated at Anwara Health Complex.

Anwara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohail Ahmed provided insight into the police response to the accident, affirming that authorities swiftly arrived at the scene upon receiving information.

"With one casualty confirmed, the body of Anwar Parvez was transported to the police station as part of ongoing legal procedures while the injured were released after providing primary treatment", he added.