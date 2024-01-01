Banasree domestic help's death: Son accuses police of not recording murder case

Crime

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 09:43 pm

Related News

Banasree domestic help's death: Son accuses police of not recording murder case

Police have not confirmed whether the death of 42-year-old Asma Begum was a murder or suicide.

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 09:43 pm
Banasree domestic help&#039;s death: Son accuses police of not recording murder case

Three cases, including one for unnatural death, have been filed in connection with the death of a domestic help in Banasree that led to a clash between police and locals on Sunday.

As of now, police have not confirmed whether the death of 42-year-old Asma Begum was a murder or suicide.

The victim's son, Azizul Islam, filed an unnatural death case with Rampura police station on Monday. However, he claims that he wanted to file a murder case, but the police did not record it as such.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Azizul alleges that his mother was killed, and the building owners in Banasree are attempting to portray it as a suicide incident.

When contacted, Abdulla Al-Mamun, assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Khilgaon zone, said he was not aware of Azizul's allegation and promised to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector of Rampura police station and the driver of a torched car filed two separate cases against 1,200 unidentified persons in each case.

No arrests have been made as of Monday, according to AC Mamun.

Regarding the cause of death, AC Mamun said they were yet to confirm whether it was a murder or suicide. He added that investigations and autopsy reports would provide clarity.

Asma Begum, originally from Kishorgan, had started working with a family in Banasree two and a half months earlier, according to her son Azizul.

Agitated locals clashed with the police and set fire to three cars and a motorcycle on Sunday morning after the body of the domestic help was recovered outside a building in Dhaka's Banasree area.

Police controlled the situation by firing tear gas shells and charging batons.

The police team from Rampura station responded to a call from the national emergency service '999' at 8:00am Sunday about the domestic help's death. While the caller reported that the domestic help died after falling off the rooftop, local people claimed that she was killed, and the body was dumped there.

Upon arriving at the scene to recover the body and inquire about the incident, police faced an attack from agitated locals.

The building was vandalised, and three cars and a motorcycle parked on the ground floor were torched, as reported by Rampura police station inspector for operations, Mokhlesur Rahman.

The flames spread to the first and second floors before Fire Service units arrived and extinguished the fire.

The building owner, Delwar Hossain, is a former tax officer.

Bangladesh / Top News

Domestic help's death in Banasree / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

7 kitchen appliances to dial up your cooking experience

16m | Brands
TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

14h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

11h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

3h | Videos
David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

David Warner announced retirement at the start of the New Year

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

5h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

2h | Videos