Banasree domestic help's death: Son accuses police of not recording murder case

Three cases, including one for unnatural death, have been filed in connection with the death of a domestic help in Banasree that led to a clash between police and locals on Sunday.

As of now, police have not confirmed whether the death of 42-year-old Asma Begum was a murder or suicide.

The victim's son, Azizul Islam, filed an unnatural death case with Rampura police station on Monday. However, he claims that he wanted to file a murder case, but the police did not record it as such.

Azizul alleges that his mother was killed, and the building owners in Banasree are attempting to portray it as a suicide incident.

When contacted, Abdulla Al-Mamun, assistant commissioner at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Khilgaon zone, said he was not aware of Azizul's allegation and promised to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector of Rampura police station and the driver of a torched car filed two separate cases against 1,200 unidentified persons in each case.

No arrests have been made as of Monday, according to AC Mamun.

Regarding the cause of death, AC Mamun said they were yet to confirm whether it was a murder or suicide. He added that investigations and autopsy reports would provide clarity.

Asma Begum, originally from Kishorgan, had started working with a family in Banasree two and a half months earlier, according to her son Azizul.

Agitated locals clashed with the police and set fire to three cars and a motorcycle on Sunday morning after the body of the domestic help was recovered outside a building in Dhaka's Banasree area.

Police controlled the situation by firing tear gas shells and charging batons.

The police team from Rampura station responded to a call from the national emergency service '999' at 8:00am Sunday about the domestic help's death. While the caller reported that the domestic help died after falling off the rooftop, local people claimed that she was killed, and the body was dumped there.

Upon arriving at the scene to recover the body and inquire about the incident, police faced an attack from agitated locals.

The building was vandalised, and three cars and a motorcycle parked on the ground floor were torched, as reported by Rampura police station inspector for operations, Mokhlesur Rahman.

The flames spread to the first and second floors before Fire Service units arrived and extinguished the fire.

The building owner, Delwar Hossain, is a former tax officer.