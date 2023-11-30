Baghaichari UP chairman arrested for allegedly forging PBI report

Crime

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 08:50 pm

Baghaichari UP chairman arrested for allegedly forging PBI report

Ariful Amin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday (November 29) night.

TBS Report
30 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2023, 08:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Russell Chowdhury, former chairman of Amtali Union Parishad of Baghaichari upazila of Rangamati, has been arrested from the Maini area of Langadu upazila in a case filed over forging of a report of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI).

Ariful Amin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangamati Kotwali police station, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Wednesday (November 29) night.

According to the case statement, Russel Chowdhury's cohort Parvez Hossain, a resident of Amtali Union of Baghaichari, had filed a case against 10 persons including Omar Farooq of the same union on various allegations including extortion.

The court had directed the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the case.

Russell Chowdhury took the case document from the court's Seresta on the pretext of handing it to the PBI directly. A few days later, Russell himself submitted an investigation report to the court Seresta.

When the report went to the court, the court informed the police that the report appears to be inconsistent.

Later, the court police, in an investigation, found out that Russell had fraudulently taken the case file from seresta and used a former PBI official's name, signature, and seal to submit a fake report.

A case was later filed against him and unidentified persons with the Kotwali police station on 29 November.

