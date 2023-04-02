Ayat Murder: Police find victim's DNA in home of accused

Crime

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 06:48 pm

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has matched  Alina Islam Ayat's DNA with a blood sample found in the house of Abir, the man accused in the murder case.

"After the incident, the PBI collected blood swabs from the storage shed of Abir's house. A recent DNA test report found that Ayat's DNA profile matched the sample. We have already received the post-mortem report. All in all, it will not take time to give the final report," Investigation Officer PBI Metro Inspector Manoj De told The Business Standard.

"During investigation, CCTV footage showed Abir carrying two bags. Abir took Ayat's body to his mother's house and cut it into six pieces. Later, it was packed and kept in the house shed. The PBI collected blood swabs from the shed at the beginning of the investigation," he said.

On 25 November 2022, the PBI arrested Abir Ali, 20, for kidnapping and murdering Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.

Illias Khan, PBI inspector in Chattogram, said Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, kidnapped the girl on 15 November for ransom while she was on her way to a mosque in Bandartila area in Chattogram.

Ali strangled the girl to death and later he chopped her into six pieces after taking her to a residence on Akmal Ali Road in the city.

He subsequently dumped the body wrapped in two bags on a beach in the city's Kattali area, the PBI officer said.

The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.

Abir was put on another seven-day remand on 28 November on completion of his two-day remand.

Abir's parents' van puller Azharul Islam and his wife Aleya Begum were placed on a three-day remand on 29 November, 2022.

Ayat Murder

