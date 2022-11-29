Ayat murder: Accused Abir’s parents put on 3-day remand

A Chattogram court placed parents of Abir Ali, the prime accused in a case over the kidnapping and murder of seven-year-old Ayat, on a three-day remand on Tuesday.

Those remanded are Azharul Islam and his wife Aleya Begum.

Chittagong Metropolitan Magistrate Oliullah passed the order today (29 November) when the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) produced them before the court seeking a seven-day remand, said Selim Ullah Chowdhury, lawyer of the plaintiff.

Police arrested Abir's parents from their residence at Bandartila of the city on Monday. Then, the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court placed Abir Ali on a seven-day remand.

On 25 November, PBI arrested Abir for the kidnapping and murder of seven-year-old Alina Islam Ayat 10 days after she went missing.

Illias Khan, PBI inspector in Chattogram, said that Abir Ali, an ex-tenant of the victim's family, abducted the girl on 15 November for ransom on her way to a mosque where she used to learn Arabic at Bandartila area in Chattogram.

Ali strangled the girl to death and later he dismembered the body after taking her to a residence on Akmal Ali Road in the city. He subsequently dumped the body wrapped in two bags at a beach in the city's Kattali area, the PBI officer said.

The victim's father, Sohel Rana, lodged a general diary at the local police station after she went missing, police said.