Awami League leader hacked to death in Noakhali

A local leader of the ruling Awami League was hacked to death by miscreants at Mir Warishpur union of Noakhali's Begumgan upazila on early Thursday.

The deceased is identified as Abu Sayed Ripon, 50, son of Rafiq Ullah of Tulua Chandpur village, joint secretary of Mir Warishpur union Awami League.

The incident took place at the Borirhat Bazar area in Ward no-8 of the Mir Warishpur union, the Union Awami League Organizing Secretary Jahangir Alam confirmed.

He said, "The Imam and other worshipers spotted Ripon's lifeless body lying on the road with a heavy injury on his head. Later, they announced the matter through a microphone from a local mosque and informed the police."

According to locals, a group of miscreants attacked Ripon, who was the owner of a bus counter called "Lal Subaj" at Begumganj's Chaumuhani intersection, when he was as usual returning home late at night on his motorcycle after work from the bus counter.

Begumganj police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mir Zahidul Haque Rony said, "On information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. An operation is underway to arrest those involved in the killings."