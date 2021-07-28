Awami League leader hacked dead in Bogura

Crime

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 10:19 am

Related News

Awami League leader hacked dead in Bogura

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 10:19 am
Awami League leader hacked dead in Bogura

A local leader of Awami League was hacked to death by miscreants in Bogra Sadar Upazila's Fapore union on Tuesday night.

The deceased is identified as Mominur Islam Rocky, son of Sirajul Islam of Mandalpara village, general secretary of Fapore union Awami League. He was a candidate for the post of chairman in the upcoming Fapore Union Parishad election. According to Police, he was accused in multiple cases including murder.

According to locals, a group of miscreants attacked Rocky when he was returning home from the mosque at around 8.30 pm after finishing his Esha prayers and hit on his head with sharp weapons, leaving critically injured. 

Being rescued, he was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police and District Police Media Spokesperson, Faisal Mahmud, confirmed the matter and said "We have initially confirmed that the Awami League leader was killed by some local drug addict youths. We have identified initially. An operation is underway to arrest those involved in the killings."
 

Top News

murder / AL leader murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 