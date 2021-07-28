Awami League leader hacked dead in Bogura

A local leader of Awami League was hacked to death by miscreants in Bogra Sadar Upazila's Fapore union on Tuesday night.

The deceased is identified as Mominur Islam Rocky, son of Sirajul Islam of Mandalpara village, general secretary of Fapore union Awami League. He was a candidate for the post of chairman in the upcoming Fapore Union Parishad election. According to Police, he was accused in multiple cases including murder.

According to locals, a group of miscreants attacked Rocky when he was returning home from the mosque at around 8.30 pm after finishing his Esha prayers and hit on his head with sharp weapons, leaving critically injured.

Being rescued, he was rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Additional Superintendent of Police and District Police Media Spokesperson, Faisal Mahmud, confirmed the matter and said "We have initially confirmed that the Awami League leader was killed by some local drug addict youths. We have identified initially. An operation is underway to arrest those involved in the killings."

