Authorities dismiss 4 officials allegedly tied to gold theft

The Dhaka Customs House (DCH) has suspended four officials in connection with the theft of 55 kgs of gold from the warehouse of the Customs House at Shahjalal International Airport.

DCH Commissioner AKM Nurul Huda Azad signed the letter of dismissal, and a senior NBR official confirmed it to UNB on Tuesday.

The dismissed officers are - Assistant Revenue Officers Saidul Islam Shahed, Md. Shahidul Islam, Masum Rana, and Akram Sheikh.

On 2 September, the incident of gold theft came to the attention of the Dhaka Customs Division, and the matter was announced on the night of September 3.

After that, the assistant revenue officer of DCH Mohammad Sohrab Hossain filed a case with the Airport Police Station as a complainant. Unnamed persons have been made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, 48 DM bars recovered in 2023 - with a total weight of 8.02 kgs and 389 DM bars seized at different times from 2020 to 2023 - with a total weight of 47.49 kgs were stolen by breaking the lockers of the gold cupboard.

On 2 September, between 12.15 pm and 8.30 am, someone broke and stole a steel cupboard locker from the described gold bars and jewellery vault.

The worth of this stolen gold is around Tk 45 crore. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Branch of Police.