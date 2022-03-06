Attack on school teacher: Poba demands exemplary punishment

Poribesh Bachao Andolon (Poba) on Saturday demanded stern punishment for those who brutally attacked the headteacher of a children's school in Mayadeep of Sonargaon.

Poba, a voluntary social organisation promoting environmental protection, held a press conference in this regard at Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) in the city.

Poba Chairman Abu Naser Khan presided over the event attended by other members of the organisation. 

Professor Zobaida Nasreen read out a written rejoinder, "A group of miscreants carried out a violent attack on Mariam Akhter Pakhi, headteacher of Mayadeep Shishu Pathshala in Nunertek area of Sonargaon, and her family members in an attempt to shut down the school." 

Later, a case was filed over the incident. Police detained one accused in this connection while the rest secured bail from the court. The accused are now threatening the victims, she read.

We demand firm steps to ensure befitting punishment to the responsible criminal gang so that none would dare to do such activities in future, Nasrin read.

Poba is seeking intervention from people concerned so that the headteacher and her family could safely return to their village home, she added.  

Mayadeep Shishu Pathshala is a school dedicated to educating underprivileged children of local fishermen in Mayadeep- an impoverished pasture covered by the Meghna River.   

Former Additional Director General of the Department of Environment and Poba General Secretary Abdus Sobhan, writer and social activist Mitali Hossain, poet and environmentalist Shahed Kayes, among others, spoke at the news briefing.
 

