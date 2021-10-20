Police claim major progress in Cumilla attack probe, details to be revealed soon

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 04:20 pm

Vandalised idols at a Feni temple. Photo: TBS
Vandalised idols at a Feni temple. Photo: TBS

Police today claimed that major progress has been made into the investigation of the Cumilla incident that resulted in communal unrest in different parts of the country.

Law enforcers related to the investigation, while seeking anonymity, have told The Business Standard that things now have taken a "dramatic turn". 

"The probe team, that has collected digital footprints and adjacent CCTV footages with the help of eye-witnesses and information collected from those accused, will soon crack the case" they added.

They also claimed that the prime suspect has already been tracked down and his movements are being closely monitored by the law enforcement agencies.

Earlier Tuesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the main culprit in the Cumilla incident has been identified.

"The main accused is repeatedly changing his position. We believe we will be able to catch him soon," the minister told a programme at the RAB headquarters in Dhaka's Kurmitola.

"Our investigation has made positive advancements in the case," Cumilla Superintendent of Police (SP) Farooq Ahmed told TBS, adding that the updates will be release on time.

On 13 October, a reported besmirching of the holy Quran stoked communal tensions in Cumilla. The incident sparked a storm on social media as temples and puja celebrations came under attack in several districts.

Later, police arrested the two prime accused - Foyez Ahmed and Ekram Hosen - who were shouting at the mandap that morning and posted the video on Facebook.

"We had not seen the Quran at the mandap. Two people suddenly started shouting in the morning that there is a Quran on the lap of an idol," Subodh Roy, president of Darpan Sangha, the organiser of the puja celebration at Nanuar Dighi in Cumilla, told The Business Standard.

A Cumilla court on Tuesday placed Foyez Ahmed on a two-day remand.

"Foyez, a resident of Amratali union of Cumilla Sadar, had been in Saudi Arabia and returned home about a year ago. He opened a mobile phone servicing shop in Cumilla town after returning home," said Kazi Mozammel Haque, chairman of the union parishad.

However, he could not confirm whether Foyez has any affiliation with any political party.

