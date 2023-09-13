Assault on BCL men: DMP probe body gets 5 more days

The three-member probe body formed by Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gets five more working days to investigate the assault on Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leaders in Shahbagh Police Station.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, DMP Deputy Commissioner (media and public relations) Faruk Hossain said the probe body could not submit the report within the two working-day deadline and sought more time from the commissioner.

"The DMP commissioner accepted the plea and granted five more days to investigate the matter thoroughly," he said.

Faruk Hossain also said whoever is involved or found guilty, the DMP will take action as per the crime committed after receiving the probe report.

A member of the probe body, on condition of anonymity, told The Business Standard that they would first listen to the injured BCL leaders who are currently undergoing treatment.

"Later, we will talk to police personnel involved in the incident and to President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun. And we will also visit the hospital [Birdem] to talk to doctors and staff who were on duty that day," he added.

The probe body was formed on Sunday and asked to submit the report within two working days.

DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Tuesday night told reporters that a preliminary investigation following allegations of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid torturing two Chhatra League (BCL) leaders suggested that the police official and Inspector Mustafa indeed violated the law.

Earlier on Tuesday, DMP Additional Commissioner and DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid said President Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun first attacked ADC Harun Or Rashid, who was suspended following the incident, inside the Birdem General Hospital.

Regarding the DB chief's comment, DMP Commissioner Faruq said, "I do not know where he [DB Chief Harun] got such information. Harun will be able to tell where he got it."

Regarding ADC Sanjida Afrin, wife of president's APS Azizul Haque Mamun, who gave a similar statement to the media alleging that her husband attacked ADC Harun in the hospital, the DMP commissioner said, "I have not talked to Sanjida yet. It would be wrong of her to give such statements as she is not allowed to do so without the commissioner's permission."

On Saturday, ADC Harun reportedly took BCL Central Organising Secretary Anowar Hossain Nayeem and BCL Science Affairs Secretary Sharif Ahmed Munim to Shahbagh police station following an argument with them at the Birdem Hospital and assaulted them.

The incident caused anger among BCL leaders and many posted on social media criticising Harun and demanded action.