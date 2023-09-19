Assault on BCL men: DMP probe body gets 3 more days to submit final report

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) probe body – investigating the incident of suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid torturing three Chhatra League (BCL) leaders in Shahbagh Police Station – has been given three days more to submit its final report.

KN Niyoti Roy, additional deputy police commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Media and Public Relations division, told the media this evening.

Earlier today, DMP Joint Commissioner Biplab Kumar Sarkar said the probe body sought seven more days to submit its final report.

Earlier on Tuesday (18 September), the DMP said its probe body found the allegations against suspended ADC Harun to be true.

The DMP joint commissioner also said recommendations will be made in the probe report to take action against five members of the police, including ADC Harun and ADC Sanjida Afrin.

The committee was supposed to submit its report today after seven working days of investigation.

During this time, the police collected footage from several places, including Shahbagh Police Station.

The report includes testimony from President's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun, Mamun's wife ADC Sanjida Afrin, suspended additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid and the Chhatra League (BCL) leaders.

Through this independent and impartial investigation, the real incident will be unveiled as well as those responsible, or to what extent they are responsible – will be identified, the DMP joint commissioner said.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 September), DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said the preliminary investigation following the allegations of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harun Or Rashid torturing two Chhatra League (BCL) leaders suggested that the police official and Inspector Mustafa indeed violated the law.

"Following the preliminary investigation, to us, it appears that ADC Harun and Inspector Mustafa - these two overdid it. The law was violated. Actions have been taken against them," DMP commissioner told reporters at the DMP Headquarters yesterday.

Earlier on Tuesday, DB chief Mohammad Haroon Or Rashid said President Mohammed Shahabuddin's Assistant Private Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque Mamun first attacked the suspended ADC inside the Birdem General Hospital.

Regarding the DB chief's comment, Faruq said, "I do not know where he [DB Chief Harun] got such information. Harun will be able to tell where he got it."

Regarding ADC Sanjida Afrin, wife of APS Mamun, who gave a similar statement to the media alleging that her husband attacked the suspended ADC in a hospital in the capital, Faruq said, "I haven't talked to Sanjida yet. It would be wrong of her to give such statements as she is not allowed to do so without the commissioner's permission."

According to a Public Security Division notification issued Tuesday, ADC Harun Or Rashid was attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range.

The DB chief had said, "He [APS Mamun] is a government official. He was the one who made the first attack on the police officer. He could have informed the higher authorities of the police if he wished. Or he could've informed his superiors.

"But instead, he chased a police officer in front of patients inside the hospital, broke his [ADC Harun] glasses, and hit him."

Corroborating the DB chief's statement, ADC Sanjida also told the media that her husband had indeed attacked Mamun inside Birdem.